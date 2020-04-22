WATCH: Zoom conferences featuring animals supply comic relief

A North Carolina farm is offering to spice up and bring comic relief to monotonous Zoom meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francie and Mark Dunlap, owners of the Peace N Peas Farm in Indian Trail, said customers are being given the option to have Mambo, an 8-year-old mini donkey, dial into their Zoom conference calls for the price of $50.

The Dunlaps said customers can also choose from a variety of other animal interlopers for their meetings, including horses, chickens and ducks.

“I think it would get some laughs,” said Francie Dunlap. “The animal would make an appearance for the first five or 10 minutes … so they could actually get along with their meeting.”

Dunlap set up a website specifically for Zoom meeting bookings, and she said not all inquiries have come from office pranksters.

Some customers want to meet the animals virtually for educational purposes, and others just want to enjoy a virtual farm experience.

