KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and spokesperson of Maryam Nawaz, Muhammad Zubair Umar has confirmed that PPP has demanded PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in order to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively in the ARY News program ‘off the record’ the PML-N leader said that this was the second time that PPP has demanded the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

“PPP is in no mood to quit Sindh government,” said Zubair in a talk show, adding that he was disappointed with today’s sitting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The former Sindh governor further said he told the same thing to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz when Bilawal had first arrived at Jati Umra and met with Maryam back in December.

Read More: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari today clearly told his fellow PDM leaders that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost and demanded that PML-N Supreme Leader Mian Nawaz Sharif should fly back to country “for a decisive battle” with the government.

Addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting in Lahore through video link, the former president maintained that going for a last-resort option like mass resignations will only strengthen the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Comments

comments