Zuckerberg explains why he was slathered in sunscreen while surfing

After becoming the subject of widespread memes, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg finally explained why he had put a ton of sunscreen on his face while surfing on an electric surfboard in Hawaii last year.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Facebook founder said he had applied the excess sunscreen as a disguise to stop others from recognizing him.

“I really should have thought that one through more. I noticed there was this paparazzi guy following us and, so I was like, ‘Oh I don’t want him to recognize me so you know what I’m gonna do? I’m just gonna put a ton of sunscreen on my face. And that backfired,” he added.

Zuckerberg said that he was glad that people had a good laugh about the picture.

“I am glad people can laugh about it. I laugh about it and I think it’s pretty funny.”

It is pertinent to mention here that photos of Facebook CEO surfing on an electric surfboard in Hawaii went viral in July 2020 and were quickly converted into creative memes on Twitter and other social media platforms.

