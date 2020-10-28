Zulfi Bukhari performs groundbreaking of first five-star hotel in Chitral

ISLAMABAD: The National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday performed ground-breaking of a five-star hotel in Chitral to ensure the provision of quality accommodation and dining facilities to visitors.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, he said the facility was being set up in collaboration with private sector. Bukhari said concerted efforts were being made to encourage private sector for its active participation in the promotion of the tourism sector.

The minister said that PTI government has a comprehensive plan to promote the country as a customized brand across the globe. The NTCB chairman said the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the premier tourism body, was gearing up to launch all the initiatives, delayed due to the closure of sector in the wake of coronavirus.

He said an exclusive e-portal would soon be launched to provide a world-class exposure to Pakistan’s tourist attractions through one click.

“The portal will consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and provide them online connectivity to view Pakistan’s tourist sites through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries, and avail the various available services.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said the government constituted the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) with representation from all the provinces and stakeholders.

According to a press release, the 80-bed hotel, having two restaurants and a hall with a 500-person sitting capacity is being constructed by overseas Pakistani Anwar Aman, who announced to invest around Rs 5 billion in tourism sector in Pakistan.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who also holds the portfolio of the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, extended his gratitude to the Pakistani diaspora for contributing to national development.

