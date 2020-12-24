Israel visit rumors: Int’l media outlet apologizes to Zulfi Bukhari for reporting gaffe

LONDON: Israel backed news agency has apologized for its earlier gaffe in reporting which said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had visited Israel last month and said it has removed the news piece claiming the development, ARY News reported Thursday.

Earlier today, SAPM and state minister Zulfi Bukhari tweeted some documents on his official Twitter handle which included a letter by news media outlet Middle East Monitor categorically acknowledging the reporting error and apologized.

Hope all those “senior” anchors & journalists apologise as openly as they placed false accusations on me, based on “this” source.

As a future course I’d suggest they check their “sources” before embarrassing themselves. pic.twitter.com/g5XZ1ISEtU — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) December 24, 2020

“We have removed the offending item,” the letter read.

“We accept Mr Bukhari’s refutation of the claims made in the report and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience it has caused.”

