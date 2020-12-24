Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Israel visit rumors: Int’l media outlet apologizes to Zulfi Bukhari for reporting gaffe

Zulfi-Bukhari-israel-pakistan-gaffe

LONDON: Israel backed news agency has apologized for its earlier gaffe in reporting which said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari had visited Israel last month and said it has removed the news piece claiming the development, ARY News reported Thursday.

Earlier today, SAPM and state minister Zulfi Bukhari tweeted some documents on his official Twitter handle which included a letter by news media outlet Middle East Monitor categorically acknowledging the reporting error and apologized.

 

“We have removed the offending item,” the letter read.

Zulfi Bukhari middle east monitor

“We accept Mr Bukhari’s refutation of the claims made in the report and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience it has caused.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘Opposition is now running away from resignations’: PM Imran

Pakistan

Shift Rano bear to new, livable enclosure, SHC directs Karachi zoo authorities

Pakistan

Speed up transformation of PIA for quality; profitable service, PM directs

Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, seven injured in North Waziristan attack


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close