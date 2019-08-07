Govt decides to activate overseas Pakistanis for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to activate overseas Pakistanis for responding to the Indian aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on international level, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday released a video message on Twitter to urge the nationals residing in foreign countries to echo the voice of innocent Kashmiris facing aggression of the Indian government.

“Overseas Pakistanis must expose the real face of India which is going to start genocide of Kashmiris. The world cannot afford another Palestine [like situation]. We will raise the Kashmir issue before the whole world and uncover atrocities of India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The state minister vowed that the overseas Pakistanis will raise the matter on every platform including think-tank, business community and political levels.

Earlier in the day, while reacting to India’s illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took some important decisions to counter the Indian move and decided to suspend all bilateral trade with India.

Read: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India

Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership met in Islamabad for the second time in a week to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

It must be noted that on August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

Comments

comments