Zulfi Bukhari questions Sindh’s allocation of Rs120 billion health budget

ISLAMABAD: Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Zulfi Bukhari rebutted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s press conference held earlier in which he threatened to go on a strike alongside frontline paramedics against the federal government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said that he found the threat hilarious.

Read More: Pakistan reports 97 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

He added that how can a province with a mammoth Rs120 billion health budget fail to establish coronavirus wards needed in accordance to the rise in patients testing positive for the virus.

The tweet read: “Did Bilawal just threaten to go on strike with frontline paramedics? Hilarious considering Sindh gov is on a 3 day ultimatum before all medics in province go on a full strike& his phupo the health minister despite a 120B health budget hasn’t been able to make enough covid wards!”

Did Bilawal just threaten to go on strike with frontline paramedics?

Hilarious considering Sindh gov is on a 3 day ultimatum before all medics in province go on a full strike& his phupo the health minister despite a 120B health budget hasn’t been able to make enough covid wards! — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 6, 2020

Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier in the day had blamed the federal government for the spread of coronavirus in the country and asked how long can country endure the current leadership crisis.

Addressing a press conference with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Murtaza Wahab, provincial information minister Nasir Shah and health minister Dr. Azra, Bilawal Bhutto accused federal government of sabotaging efforts of Sindh and CM Murad Ali Shah to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Comments

comments