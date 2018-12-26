LAHORE: The Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Syed Zulfikar Ali Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari as Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis.

According to details, a three-judge bench of the apex court under the stewardship of Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the case pertaining to dual nationality of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special aide.

In September, a petitioner had challenged the Bukhari’s appointment as the premier’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on the basis of his dual citizenship.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme court, on December 15, had declared in its verdict that individuals holding dual nationality can not retain top government’s posts, either they can choose the government job or their foreign citizenship.

As the hearing went underway, Bukhari’s counsel Aitzaz Ahsan argued that his client “is a special adviser [to the PM] and has not claimed the status of a state minister”.

The bench later clarified that the Supreme Court’s verdict related to dual nationality is applicable on ministers, it however, does not bar any person from serving as special assistant of the prime minister.

Hence, the apex court while throwing out the disqualification petition, declared that Zulfi can continue to work as a special aide to the PM but not as a minister. “If Bukhari extends his authority or work as a minister, then we will see the matter,” the chief justice remarked.

