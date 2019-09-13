Zulfi Bukhari heads to US for execution of important tasks

ISLAMABAD: The Special Aide to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, has departed for the United States to supervise arrangements of the premier’s visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

Bukhari is in charge of finalizing all plans regarding the protest of the Pakistani community of the US against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. In this regard, he will also form teams of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists in the US.

The special aide to the PM will stay for three days in New York. He will also meet a number of human rights organizations in the US.

Prime Minister Khan is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 29 where he will apprise the international community about the human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370 by New Dehli.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on September 19, prior to his journey to attend the UNGA in New York.

After concluding his Saudi visit, PM Khan will fly to the US from the kingdom to participate in the UNGA session.

