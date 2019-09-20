PM Khan’s US visit would be “very Kashmir centric”: Zulfikar Bukhari

Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari says Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to New York would be “very Kashmir centric” revolving around India’s decision to annex the disputed state and the ongoing human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with American magazine Newsweek, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said Imran Khan’s goal is to raise awareness about “the genocide and the ethnic cleansing going on” in Indian occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan has had success in gaining support at the international level, with nations like China, Turkey, Malaysia and Iran speaking out on the issue.

Special Aide to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari on September 16 said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will play its due role in resolving problems being faced by Pakistani diaspora.

“A summary has been forwarded to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistani in elections”, Bukhari said while talking in a reception hosted by Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation in New York.

The special assistant met Pakistani and Sikh community leaders and the workers.

Commenting on Kashmir, he said the incumbent government will expose Modi’s heinous designs in front of America and the international community. Raise your voice at every forum for the people of Kashmir, he continued.

Bukhari also announced to open sacred places of Budh religion after the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

On the occasion, leaders of the Sikh community thanked Prime Minister and people of Pakistan on Kartapur corridor initiative.

