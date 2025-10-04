End of an era: Gill to replace Rohit at ODI captain

After years of success in the 50-over format, India has decided to step away from Rohit Sharma’s captaincy shadow and hand the responsibility over to the upcoming prodigy, Shubman Gill in ODIs.

The transfer of the leadership would take place during the upcoming Australia series starting from October 19.

Gill is already at the helm of Tests, while he is vice-captaining India in T20Is.

Though, this move doesn’t mean the end of Rohit Sharma’s career, as he is likely to be picked as a batter in the series along with Virat Kohli.

This will be the first time the duo is going to be in action for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

The selection panel, headed by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar, met on Saturday in Ahmedabad to finalise the squad.

The reason behind the captaincy change, it is learned, was that the selectors wanted Gill to settle down well before the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

It is understood that the decision was taken collectively by Agarkar in coordination with India head coach Gautam Gambhir and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Rohit, 38, was India’s full-time ODI captain from December 2021. Overall, he led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, losing 12, with one tie and another no-result.

He won the Asia Cup title twice, in 2018 and 2023. Under his leadership, India made the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. His tenure culminated in India winning the Champions Trophy.

Gill had also become India’s Test captain following Rohit’s retirement from the format in May ahead of India’s tour of England this summer.

India are set to play three ODIs in Australia on October 19, 23 and 25, followed by five T20Is from October 29 to November 8.