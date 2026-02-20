Endrick adds class as Lyon suddenly can't stop winniacng

Close to bankruptcy just eight months ago, seven-time French champions Lyon have bounced back in style and after a remarkable winning run, a late challenge for the Ligue 1 title is not out of the question.

The club’s very survival seemed in doubt when they were condemned to relegation to the second division last June as a punishment for the state of their finances.

They successfully appealed, but Eagle Football Group, the holding company which runs the club, announced in November that losses for last season were over 200 million euros ($235m), with total debts above 500 million euros.

The off-field situation has stabilised since American businesswoman Michele Kang replaced John Textor as club president, and the focus is almost entirely on what happens on the pitch.

Lyon head to Strasbourg on Sunday on a run of 13 consecutive wins in all competitions, a streak that has taken them to the last 16 of the Europa League and the quarter-finals of the French Cup.

Seven of those victories have been in Ligue 1, propelling Lyon to third place, five points better off than Marseille in fourth, and on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2019/20.

Things could get even better. Lyon are only seven points behind surprise leaders Lens with 12 games left. A first league title since 2008 is not beyond the realms of possibility.

“It is magnificent what the players have done up to now,” said coach Paulo Fonseca after the 2-0 win over Nice last weekend.

“Things are going well for us, but we need to carry on with the same humility and only think about the next match.”

The good news ahead of the trip to Strasbourg is that Endrick is available again after serving a suspension.

The 19-year-old starlet joined Lyon in January on loan from Real Madrid in an attempt to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup.

He has scored five goals in six appearances, giving Lyon an attacking presence they sorely lacked in the first half of the campaign following the departures of Rayan Cherki, Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze last summer.

A 14th straight victory would equal the club record, set in 2006 when they were France’s dominant side.

But a trip to the Stade de la Meinau to play European contenders Strasbourg is arguably the toughest test they have faced since their winning run began.

Managerial changes

The managerial merry-go-round has been spinning furiously in France this week.

Franck Haise, who left Nice in December, has been appointed coach of Rennes on a deal to the end of next season.

Haise, who was a youth coach at Rennes earlier in his career before making his name in charge of Lens between 2020 and 2024, will take charge for the first time at Auxerre on Sunday.

He replaces Habib Beye, who was sacked last week and on Wednesday was named coach of Marseille to replace Roberto De Zerbi.

Beye, who captained Marseille two decades ago before going on to play for Newcastle and Aston Villa, takes charge of OM for the first time at Brest on Friday.

Key stats

9 – Marseille have conceded nine goals from the 90th minute onwards in Ligue 1 this season, and have dropped nine points as a result.

10 – Lens have won their last 10 home games in Ligue 1. A victory against Monaco will set a new club record of 11.

14 – Lyon are chasing a 14th straight win to equal the club record. AFP