Energy crisis deepens as 16 power plants shut down

ISLAMABAD: The energy crisis deepens as three more major power companies have shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the people of Pakistan should brace for more load-shedding after three major companies shut down 16 power plants.

The Hub Power Company (HUBCO), Lalpir Power Limited and PakGen Power have shut down 16 power plants – including Tarbela and Jamshoro – due to mismanagement in the supply of furnace oil.

Electricity shortfall further widened due to the closure of power plants. Power shortfall initially surged to 1,000 megawatts with the closure of power plants.

Earlier, it was reported that electricity shortfall in the country peaked at 6,000 MW after power plants face a supply shortage of oil and gas, resulting in up to 12 hours of load-shedding nationwide.

According to sources, the overall demand for electricity reached 25,500 MW against the availability of 18,700 MW resulting in a shortfall of 6,000 MW. “The shortfall has resulted in six hours of load-shedding in urban centres and 12 hours of power outages in rural areas,” they said.

They further said that the LESCO is facing a shortfall of 600 MW, causing up to three hours of load-shedding. “DISCOs have not shared any schedule for any power outage,” they said.

The sources shared that the lack of fuel and gas supply to the power plants has resulted in the shortfall and once it will be overcome, the situation will improve.

