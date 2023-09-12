28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

Energy crisis: Govt decides to dissolve DISCO’s board of directors

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Ministry of Energy decided to dissolve the board of directors of power distribution companies across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources close to the ministry claimed that the Ministry of Energy decided to dissolve the board of directors of power distribution companies across the country as most of the board members are linked to non-technical backgrounds or have political affiliations.

The decision to dissolve the existing boards comes in the midst of ongoing reform efforts in the energy sector.

Sources reveal that, alongside the power distribution companies, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) will also witness the constitution of new boards, which leads the energy ministry to appoint new board members who possess strong technical qualifications and lack political affiliations.

It has also been disclosed that current board members receive a substantial compensation of Rs 60,000 per day for their participation in meetings, and the decision to end this practice has reportedly been taken.

According to the Energy Ministry, the newly appointed board members of the companies will serve on an honorary basis.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.