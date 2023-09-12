Energy crisis: Govt decides to dissolve DISCO’s board of directors

LAHORE: The Ministry of Energy decided to dissolve the board of directors of power distribution companies across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Sources close to the ministry claimed that the Ministry of Energy decided to dissolve the board of directors of power distribution companies across the country as most of the board members are linked to non-technical backgrounds or have political affiliations.

The decision to dissolve the existing boards comes in the midst of ongoing reform efforts in the energy sector.

Sources reveal that, alongside the power distribution companies, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) will also witness the constitution of new boards, which leads the energy ministry to appoint new board members who possess strong technical qualifications and lack political affiliations.

It has also been disclosed that current board members receive a substantial compensation of Rs 60,000 per day for their participation in meetings, and the decision to end this practice has reportedly been taken.

According to the Energy Ministry, the newly appointed board members of the companies will serve on an honorary basis.