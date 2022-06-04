Energy Crisis: LESCO recommends closing markets at sundown

Lahore: Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) has recommended the government close markets and malls at sundown to curb the energy crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, LESCO has recommended the government close markets early to save energy and curb the ongoing energy crisis in the country. The closure of markets at sundown would enable the company to provide 1MW of electricity for domestic use, LESCO said.

It is to be noted that the energy shortfall in the country has exceeded 7000MW which has resulted in unannounced load-shedding of 8 to 12 hours in urban and rural areas of the country.

The load-shedding has caused great disruption to business in the urban centres of the country.

Earlier, the load-shedding in Punjab’s capital had intensified due to the incompetence of the federal government, as the duration of the power outage has reached up to 14 hours.

According to sources, the electricity quota for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had been reduced, which resulted in the shutting down of feeders every hour.

Sources had claimed that the overall demand for electricity had reached 5,300 MW against the availability of 3,800 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 1,500 MW.

