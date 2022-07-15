Energy crisis: Power shortfall recedes to 3000 MW

Lahore: The energy crisis in the country improves as the power shortfall reduces to 3000 megawatts on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the power demand in the country is 27,000 while supply has been increased to 24,000 MW. a relief has been provided in load-shedding across rural and urban feeders.

A Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) spokesperson said that their power demand and supply are at par currently, however, load-shedding prevails in areas with higher line losses.

Earlier on June 1, the load-shedding in Punjab’s capital further intensified as the duration of the power outage reached up to 14 hours.

According to sources, the electricity quota for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had been reduced, which resulted in the shutting down of feeders every hour.

The demand for electricity reached 5,300 MW against the availability of 3,800 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 1,500 MW in June.

The duration of the power outage in rural Punjab had reached 14 hours.

