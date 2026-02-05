Germany's Siemens Energy to invest $1bn to meet US electricity surge

Germany’s Siemens Energy said on Tuesday that it has decided to invest $1 billion to boost production in the US and significantly expand its workforce to meet a surge in electricity demand.

The US has been experiencing unparalleled growth in electricity demand as the country is rapidly expanding data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and modern industrial electrification, the company said.

The programme will include several brownfield expansions, plans to raise transformer production and services, and strategies to boost the production of large gas turbines.

Siemens is also due to construct a brand-new factory in Mississippi that will build essential grid components.

Chief executive Christian Bruch said: “The Trump administration has made energy security, a reliable and resilient grid, and growing US manufacturing jobs a priority. This has supercharged the energy demand which is supporting new investments across the energy sector.”

The expansions are planned across North Carolina, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Florida.

Siemens Energy will recruit over 1,500 highly skilled staff in manufacturing, operations, and engineering.

German heating industry’s 2025 sales were weakest in 15 years

Sales figures for Germany’s heating industry reached their lowest level last year since 2010, with 627,000 units sold in Germany, the Sunday edition of Die Welt newspaper reported, in figures confirmed by dpa.