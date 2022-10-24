Energy Minister orders to restore KN Shah grid station within five days

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah met Federal Energy Minister Khurrum Dastagir and discussed the restoration of Khairpur Nathan (KN) Shah grid station, which will provide power to flood-affected areas helping de-flood the areas, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CM Sindh and Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir met on Monday, to discuss the restore the KN Shah grid station. Flood waters would be drained more efficiently if the grid is restored, proving power to water pumps.

The energy minister said that he has directed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to make the grid operational in five days. The gird would immediately provide power to pumping machines, he added.

The CM Sindh said that most of the flood water is being drained via streams and canals, while the rest will be drained using pumping machines. The stagnated flood water in many areas would cause great difficulties for flood-affectees as the winter is coming, the CM said.

He added that he wants the water to be drained on a priority basis.

