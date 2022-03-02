Energy ministry devises mechanism to lower electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: The energy ministry has devised a mechanism to give relief of Rs5 per unit reduction in electricity prices as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the mechanism, the energy ministry said that Rs5 reduction would be adjusted in terms of fuel adjustments which are likely to remain Rs5 per unit until June.

“The burden of fuel adjustments will not be transferred to consumers,” they said and added that the government may also provide a subsidy on the basic tariff. “The relief of Rs5 fuel adjustment for January will be given in March, following a similar pattern until giving March’s fuel adjustment relief in May,” they said.

The fuel adjustments are likely to remain upto Rs5 between January to April, the sources said and added that the relief would be given using the announced subsidy from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a massive reduction in petrol and diesel prices up to Rs10 per litre besides bringing down the electricity tariff up to Rs5 per unit.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the nation today, said that he wants to highlight the national policies and the evolving global situation in his address to the nation today.

He also unveiled a relief package for the nationals including the reduction in petrol prices, power tariff, tax exemptions for the IT sector and others.

“We have decided not to increase the petrol and electricity prices till the next budget. The stipend to the deserving people under Ehsaas [poverty alleviation] programme was increased from Rs12,000 to Rs14,000.”

