Energy Ministry finalises recommendations on ‘inflated’ electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy on Monday finalised recommendations on the issue of inflated electricity bills, causing protests across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Energy to address the matter, during which officials discussed the performance of all power companies and proposed solutions to address the issue of inflated bills.

The statement noted the ministry has formulated the recommendations regarding the issue which will be presented during the federal cabinet meeting for final approval tomorrow.

It said that the ultimate decision rests with the federal cabinet, as only the cabinet has the authority to endorse these proposals and make a final decision.

Sources told ARY News that the ministry has suggested to give one-slab benefit on electricity bills to domestic consumers. A proposal to give relief to electricity consumers in the taxes also came under consideration.

The meeting also discussed to introduce installment plans for customers facing difficulties in paying their electricity bills in full. The meeting decided to take Ministry of Finance’s opinion on reduction of taxes imposed in electricity bills, sources added.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Protest demonstrations were held in several parts of Karachi. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their children criticized the government for making their lives miserable. ۔

People staged protest demonstrations in Karachi’s area of Ayesha Manzil, Korangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Yaseenabad, Labour Square and others. The enraged people set their electricity bills on fire.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have announced protest demonstrations against the inflated electricity bills.

It may be noted that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday chaired an emergency meeting at the Prime Minister’s House and discussed the issue of rising power bills.

In the emergency meeting convened over the increasing electricity prices, the caretaker PM was briefed on the rise in July power bills.

The caretaker PM directed that power sector reforms and short, medium and long-term plans should be presented at the earliest. He directed the relevant ministries to provide complete details of the officers and institutions enjoying the free electricity.