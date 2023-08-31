International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances: United States Calls for Action

Today, On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered a poignant message, expressing solidarity with individuals who have suffered the agony of being forcibly separated from their loved ones.

The Secretary also emphasized the importance of supporting the families, legal advocates, and human rights defenders who tirelessly champion the rights of these victims.

Enforced disappearances and missing persons are issues that transcend borders, affecting countless lives across the globe. Secretary Blinken urged governments worldwide to confront the disturbing phenomenon of individuals vanishing without a trace. He called for an immediate end to the practice of enforced disappearances and implored those responsible to provide information about the victims to their families, release the victims unconditionally, and return the remains of those who have tragically lost their lives.

Highlighting the challenges faced by advocates who work tirelessly for justice, the Secretary underscored the unfortunate reality that these champions often become targets of harassment and reprisals themselves. In light of this, the United States urged governments to cease any actions of intimidation and retaliation against individuals who advocate for the rights of victims of enforced disappearances.

As the world observed this significant day, Secretary Blinken’s words serve as a powerful reminder that the global community must come together to ensure justice for the victims of enforced disappearances. With a firm call for action, the United States has taken a stand against this distressing practice, urging all nations to uphold human rights and bring an end to the suffering endured by those who have been forcibly disappeared.