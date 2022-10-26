ENG v IRE: Ben Stokes gets clean bowled by Fionn Hand

A video of England all-rounder Ben Stokes getting clean bowled by Ireland bowler Fionn Hand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is going viral.

The moment happened during England’s chase of 111-run target in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture.

The viral video, shared by the International Cricket Council, showed Fionn Hand pitched the delivery at the line of the Ben Stokes’ off stump. It seemed as if it would miss the stumps and go toward the wicketkeeper. But it darted back in and hit the middle and off pole.

It is pertinent to mention that England were handed a historic five-run defeat at the hands of Ireland in the rain-affected ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture.

Getting to see a batter getting clean bowled is one of the best sights to see in cricket. It is a dream for any bowler, especially pacers, to get the batter’s stumps uprooted and send the bails flying.

It is pertinent to mention that the video of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah sending England batter Phil Salt’s off stump for a walk in the sides’ warm up game of the tournament went viral.

