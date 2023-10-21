ENG v SA: Klaasen century takes South Africa to 399 against England

MUMBAI: South Africa posted a mammoth 3 against the mighty England in their World Cup 2023 clash here at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

Heinrich Klaasen, repeatedly troubled by cramp on a hot and humid day, hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from fast bowler Mark Wood to complete a 61-ball hundred — only his fourth in 45 one-day internationals.

The Proteas, sent into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, were then on 344-5 and set for a huge total against the struggling reigning champions.

FALL OF WICKETS 1-4 (Q de Kock, 0.2 ov), 2-125 (HE van der Dussen, 19.4 ov), 3-164 (RR Hendricks, 25.2 ov), 4-233 (AK Markram, 34.6 ov), 5-243 (DA Miller, 36.

