Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza case: IHC blocks Council of Islamic Ideology ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) regarding Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in a case challenging allegations of blasphemy, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the decision was issued in the written order of November 12, and the court directed that the Council’s opinion will remain suspended until the next hearing. Subsequently, the suspension has been extended until December 4.

The court also clarified that the Council’s opinion cannot be referred to in any judicial forum during this period. It instructed authorities, including the FIA, police, or other relevant bodies, to ensure clarity regarding the scope under which any opinion from the Council may be issued.

The case was filed by Dr Muhammad Salim Khaki, who had challenged the Council of Islamic Ideology’s opinion on Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza.

Earlier, the police registered a case against religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza after his detention under the 3MPO.

A Jhelum Police spokesperson stated that a first information report (FIR) was registered against Mirza at City Police Station on the complaint of a citizen.

According to the spokesperson, the FIR was registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and also invoked Section 295C of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police also sealed the religious scholar’s academy in Jhelum to avert any unpleasant situation.

Further, local authorities deployed a police contingent around Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza’s residence and his academy in the city.

The registration of the FIR comes soon after Mirza was detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, commonly known as 3MPO.

He was taken into custody after several religious groups filed complaints against him, demanding action against Mirza.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, widely known for delivering online lectures on social and religious topics, has 3.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In March 2021, the religious scholar survived an assassination attempt when an unknown assailant attempted to stab him at his academy.

The attacker was later arrested, while Mirza sustained minor injuries.