England coach Tuchel set to sign new deal until 2028 – report

England football coach Thomas Tuchel is set to sign a new contract that will see the German remain in charge of the national side until 2028, according to a report in The Times.

An update on the former Chelse boss’s position is expected to be issued by England’s governing Football Association later Thursday.

Extending his contract ahead of this year’s World Cup in North America would be a clear sign of the FA’s confidence in Tuchel, looking to guide the England men’s team to their first major trophy in six decades.

Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024 and in his first interview after taking the job he said he wanted to add a “second star” to the England shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The only major international tournament won by the England men’s team was when they triumphed on home soil at the 1966 World Cup, defeating the then West Germany in a Wembley final.

Tuchel’s England team eased through qualification, winning all eight matches in a group which also featured Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.

But tougher tests await at the World Cup, with co-hosts Mexico in line to face England on home ground in the last 16 should Tuchel’s men top their group, with a possible quarter-final against five-time world champions Brazil to follow.

Tuchel has been touted as a possible permanent successor to sacked Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, even though the English giants have experienced an upturn in form under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

But signing a new England contract would rule Tuchel out of a post-World Cup move to Old Trafford.