Foreign ministry to look into England team’s refusal to play in Pakistan: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Monday said that the New Zealand cricket team was looking for an excuse to cancel the tour one way or another and were even afraid of a group of journalists near the hotel, ARY NEWS reported.

“From the start, they were looking for an excuse to cancel the tour,” he said while speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record.

He said that at one point, the New Zealand team complained that a group of journalists was coming too close to the hotel they were staying in. “I do not know what danger a group of journalists could pose to them,” the interior minister said.

Sheikh Rasheed said that high-level security round the clock was provided to the New Zealand team and the prime minister even authorized an army team to secure the cricketers. “We will soon know the real reason behind the decision to abandon the tour,” he said.

Speaking regarding a decision on the upcoming tour of the England cricket team to Pakistan, he said that any announcement from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to cancel the tour will be dealt with by the foreign ministry.

He further said that violent issues are reported regularly across the globe and shared recent incidents of individuals opening fire in public places in the United States and Russia.