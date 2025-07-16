England docked two WTC points for slow over rate in Lord’s Test

England were docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points on Wednesday for slow over rate in the third Test against India at Lord’s.

The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after defeating India by 22 runs on the final day of the Lord’s Test.

Apart from losing two WTC points, England have also been fined 10 percent for slow over rate in the Lord’s Test.

“England captain Ben Stokes pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

According to ICC rules, players are fined 5 percent of their match fees for every over their team fail to bowl in the allotted time, along with one WTC point each over.

With the reduction of their two points, England have slipped from second to third in the WTC standings behind Sri Lanka.

Australia, who completed a 3-0 sweep of West Indies earlier this week, lead the standings in the WTC 2025-2027 cycle.

It is to be noted here that India, chasing 193, were dismissed for 170 after tea on the last day of the Lord’s Test.

The match ended when last man Mohammed Siraj played on to off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, as England sealed a 22-run victory in the third Test.