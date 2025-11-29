England face injury concern ahead of second Ashes Test

England pacer Mark Wood is likely to miss next week’s second Ashes test against Australia due to a sore left knee, media reports said on Saturday.

Wood, who was out for nine months when he underwent surgery for an injury on the same knee, played his first test since August 2024 in Perth last week, bowling 11 overs across both innings and taking no wickets as England suffered a swift eight-wicket loss inside two days.

The 35-year-old told Fox Cricket during the first test that he would definitely not play all five matches in the Ashes series.

He bowled 11 overs in that match and was notably absent from England’s first training session in Brisbane on Saturday, the only member of the touring party not present at Allan Border Field.

During the Perth Test, Wood himself admitted in a television interview that he was unlikely to play all five matches of the series.

“I think it just depends. I think just review it after every game,” Wood said.

He had already been under a fitness cloud before the opening Test after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring during a warm-up fixture at Lilac Hill.

Despite that, he proved his readiness in the nets and delivered in the match with trademark pace, including a 150kph bouncer that struck Cameron Green on the grille.

With England trailing 1-0 in the series, Mark Wood is expected to be rested for the pink-ball Test, with a possible return pencilled in for the third Test in Adelaide.

The second test, a pink-ball affair, begins in Brisbane on Thursday.