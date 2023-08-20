England ‘get away’ with controversial penalty call in Women’s World Cup final

SYDNEY: England have apparently got away with a controversial penalty call in the Women’s World Cup final against Spain after goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a penalty despite appearing to be off her line early.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in a tense final to claim their first women’s World Cup trophy — becoming the first nation to win both the men’s and women’s titles.

Spain took the lead midway through the first half when captain Olga Carmona struck a sublime finish into the bottom corner to put her side up 1-0.

The Spaniards had a chance to go 2-0 up when England’s Keira Walsh conceded a penalty for a handball in the second half.

However, England goalkeeper Mary Earps dove low to her left to save the penalty kick by Mariona Caldentey.

Earps was pumped up and celebrated the save, but fans weren’t convinced her clutch stop was ‘entirely legal’.

Replays appeared to show both of Earps’ feet were in front of the goal line when Caldentey made contact with the ball from the penalty spot.

The mistake wasn’t picked up by VAR (Video Assistant Referee) and there was no instruction to replay the penalty, like when Mackenzie Arnold had to in the Matildas’ penalty shootout against France.

Football legend John Aloisi said: “I’m surprised that she didn’t get to retake this. Her feet had gone over the line before.

“You’re not allowed to move off the line early. That is why she was able to save it,” he added.

Would have thought England would have learnt from the Bairstow incident to stay in the crease#FIFAWWC https://t.co/SLh7JZso0z — Luke (@Wilo6958) August 20, 2023

However, FIFA – in a statement – said Earps’ back foot was touching the line and the correct call was made.

“As with all penalties, the Video Assistant Referee checked Spain’s penalty for encroachment by the goalkeeper and determined that Mary Earps’ back foot was in line with the goal line,” the statement read.

Earps’ save shifted the momentum slightly in England’s favour as they searched for an equaliser deep into the second half.

But Spain held on for a 1-0 victory as they clinched a historic World Cup triumph. Earps was awarded the Golden Gloves award as the tournament’s best goalkeeper.