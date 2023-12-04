England’s Jofra Archer withdraws from IPL 2024

England pacer Jofra Archer will not feature in next year’s Indian Premier League as he will control his workload ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by cricket news website Crictracker stated that the England Cricket Board (ECB) had asked him to withdraw from the tournament to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jofra Archer (@jofraarcher)

He has been sidelined from the game due to a recurring stress elbow fracture.

The right-arm pacer, who signed a two-year central contract with the ECB, was included in England’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad as a travelling reserve. He suffered from elbow pain while training in Mumbai and returned home within a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jofra Archer (@jofraarcher)

The cricket board had asked Jofra Archer not to enter the IPL 2024 auction.

Moreover, the 28-year-old is not featuring in either the ODI or the T20I series against West Indies.

The pacer has played 49 matches for England across all three formats and bagged 102 wickets and scored 206 runs.