England legend Jimmy Anderson ‘annoyed’ by Ben Stokes comment after Ashes defeat

LONDON: Jimmy Anderson says he was ‘annoyed’ by Ben Stokes’ praise of England’s bowlers for ‘running in consistently’ during the Ashes – insisting hard work and ‘effort’ should be a non-negotiable.

The series had been built up as a potential classic entering the first Test, but it was all over inside just 11 days of cricket as Australia claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead with victory in Adelaide.

There was some respite for England fans as Ben Stokes and Co secured a first Test win in Australia in 15 years in Melbourne – but Australia roared back to prevail in Sydney, ensuring the series finished 4-1 in their favour.

England’s questionable preparation and performances – as well as their off-the-field behaviour in Noosa – saw Brendon McCullum’s position as head coach come under increasing scrutiny as the tour wore on.

However, the 44-year-old Kiwi confirmed he was keen to carry on in the wake of the final Test. He did, though, stress that he had no intention of ‘ripping up the script completely’ should he be allowed to continue.

According to Anderson, there were some ‘positives’ to take away for England’s bowling attack, who were without Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the majority of the gruelling tour.

‘There are a few positives. I thought Archer bowled really well when he played. There were question marks over his fitness,’ Anderson – England’s all-time leading wicket taker, said on the latest

‘Wood was a disappointment as well, getting injured in the first Test, [Gus] Atkinson bowled pretty well without getting much reward in the first couple of games.

‘[Brydon] Carse is someone who hasn’t bowled with the new ball much and he was asked to do that in the last three Tests when Atkinson and Archer were injured so you could see that.

‘Carse can do that but I don’t think he’s there yet, he needs more exposure to it.

‘I don’t think he opens the bowling for Durham so he needs more exposure, especially in Australia when the Kookaburra ball is so important in those first five to ten overs when you know it’s going to swing a little bit.’

After calling for his side to show ‘a bit of dog’ ahead of the third Test, England captain Stokes applauded the spirit and determination of his bowling attack – comments that irked Anderson.

‘That actually annoyed me a bit when I saw Stokes come out and say that the way [Josh] Tongue and Carse had just run in consistently,’ he said.

‘I had a Roy Keane moment. I was like, “It’s your job!”… it is! If you’re not willing to run in all day for your team then don’t bother, you’re in the wrong sport.’

According to Anderson, England’s pace bowlers should be looking to Mitchell Starc’s unwavering level of performance across the series as an example to follow.

‘Starc was obviously the standout, player of the series. He bowled on day five of the fifth Test as quick as he bowled [at the start of the series], 144km/h – that’s as fast as he bowled throughout the series,’ he explained.

‘He was consistent with his speeds, he’s robust enough and he’s obviously more experienced than the England attack, but that is what you expect from all your bowlers. That’s the standard.

‘It always annoys me, “Can’t fault your efforts”… well, the effort shouldn’t be a thing. The effort should just be in you.’

Former wicket-keeper-batsman Matt Prior echoed Anderson’s remarks, underlining that maximum effort should be a must at all times for England’s players.

‘It’s not an Under-10 football tournament where everyone gets a medal for turning up. You’re not at that level,’ he said.

‘Effort is a non-negotiable: trying hard, not giving up.’