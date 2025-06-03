WATCH: England players ride bikes to beat traffic for West Indies ODI

England players were forced to travel on Lime bikes to reach The Oval in London for the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday.

Players from both teams were stuck due to heavy road traffic in the city, resulting in a delay in the start of the third and final game of the three-match ODI series.

While England players arrived at the venue on Lime Bikes for the game, West Indies players could not reach The Oval on time.

Reports said that the hosts were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced.

A video of England players arriving at the venue on bikes has since gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their official Facebook page, shows Harry Brook, Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts arriving on the bikes while wearing their training kit.

The third ODI between England and West Indies eventually began, with the hosts looking to wrap up a 3-0 series win after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff.

Traffic light failures and road closures near Vauxhall Bridge had caused the chaos, with England captain Harry Brook saying they had decided to take matters into their own hands.

“We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in,” he said after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Harry Brook added, “We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we’re here now and ready to go.”

The West Indies team were staying at nearby Chelsea Harbour, around three miles away.

“We probably should have walked,” captain Shai Hope said.