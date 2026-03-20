England recall Mainoo, Maguire for pre-World Cup matches

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo as well as Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Friday earned international recalls as Thomas Tuchel named a 35-man squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Everton midfielder James Garner and Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele received their first England call-ups.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke were also brought in but there was no place for Trent Alexander-Arnold or Luke Shaw.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is included even though he has not played since early February due to a hamstring injury.

Experienced centre-back Maguire, 33, will have the chance to add to his 64 international appearances and Euro 2024 final starter Mainoo, 20, is included.

The pair last played for their country in September 2024 but have been rewarded for United’s recent good run of form which has taken them to third in the Premier League.

Shaw, 30, was another United player pushing to be involved but has once again been overlooked, with Tuchel instead calling up Newcastle’s Lewis Hall for the first time since he took charge.

Tuchel has selected a larger squad than usual, with players reporting to camp in two stages across the window.

“We decided to divide it into basically two camps almost, so we bring players in that we haven’t seen who haven’t played so much to open up the picture and the competition for plane tickets to the US,” he told the Football Association website.

“Then from Friday and Saturday, a group of players will come into camp — 10 or 11 players who get a rest before and we will then go with a new group and mix of players into the match against Japan.”

England play Uruguay at Wembley on March 27 and host Japan on March 31.

The World Cup, taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States, starts on June 11, with England among the favourites.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle), Jason Steele (Brighton)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/ESP), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)