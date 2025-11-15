England receive Wood boost ahead of first Ashes Test

Pace spearhead Mark Wood was on Saturday cleared of any hamstring injury after a precautionary scan, a huge relief for England, just days away from the first Ashes Test against Australia.

The 35-year-old complained of left hamstring stiffness on Friday during the tourists’ only warm-up game before the opening Test in Perth on November 21.

It was his first match in almost nine months following knee surgery, with the veteran getting through eight overs before leaving the field.

“Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring,” the England Cricket Board said.

“Wood will continue to train as planned in the build-up to the first Test in Perth.”

He is not expected to feature on the third and final day of England’s game against the second-tier England Lions XI in Perth on Saturday.

Barring further setbacks, Wood is expected to lead the attack in the first Test, potentially alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue.

England, who last lifted the Ashes urn at home in 2015, have lost 13 of their last 15 Tests in Australia. The other two were drawn.