England skittle sorry South Africa for 69 at Women's World Cup

England’s bowlers bundled out South Africa for a paltry 69 in a Women’s World Cup clash in Guwahati on Friday, the Proteas’ third-lowest total in WODIs and their lowest ever against England.

Alongside holders Australia, England are strongly fancied to win the competition and underlined their pedigree with a ruthless bowling effort and bold tactical calls.

South Africa’s innings was done and dusted in just 20.4 overs.

Sensing spin would be the order of the day on a sluggish deck, England tossed the new ball to left-arm spinner Linsey Smith, who wasted no time weaving a web around the South African top order.

Smith, operating with guile and control, struck once in each of her first three overs, leaving South Africa in deep trouble. She was unlucky when a stumping chance off Sinalo Jafta went begging.

Jafta made the most of that reprieve, scratching her way to 22, the only Proteas batter to cross double figures in a sorry scorecard.

Normally captains are wary of rolling out spin during the first 10 overs when Power Play fielding restrictions are in place.

But England’s gamble turned out to be a masterstroke, with Smith setting the tone and the rest of the attack mopping up the tail in double-quick time.