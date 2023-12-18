England spinner withdraws from IPL 2024 auction

England spin-bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn his name from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

IPL 2024 is likely to be played between March 22 and the end of May, with the final schedule to be announced once the polling dates for India’s general elections have been finalised by its electoral body.

The auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai and see a total of 333 players go under the hammer, out of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has told the IPL that its players will be available for the whole season “subject to fitness and international duty and any periods of unavailability that players submitted on their auction applications.”

The ECB pointed out that if any players “require specific management in the build-up to the T20 World Cup” its managing director Rob Key would “liaise directly” with both the player and his franchise.

Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid are among some of the top England players who have entered the auction.

However, Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder who listed his base price as INR 50 lakh, has been withdrawn from the auction.

According to reports, Rehan will be in India early next year for a five-Test series and the ECB is keen to avoid him spending too much time away from home at a young age.

It is pertinent to mention here that England are scheduled to host Pakistan for a T20I series between May 22 and 30.