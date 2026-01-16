England stun Pakistan in low-scoring U19 World Cup opener

Caleb Falconer’s gutsy half-century and a clinical bowling performance powered England to a victory over Pakistan in the fourth fixture of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 here at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield on Friday.

Set to chase a stiff 211 on a slow pitch, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 in 46.3 overs.

England applied pressure on Pakistan right from the onset as inform batter Sameer Minhas (10) was caught in the third over. Mohammad Shayan was the second one to go after managing just seven, followed by Usman Khan, who made six.

Consequently, Pakistan were in early trouble with 28-3 in 8.2 overs.

Following early wickets, skipper Farhan Yousaf and Ahmed Hussain joined hands at the crease, launching a brief recovery with a 26-run partnership.

However, Farhan Ahmed trapped Hussain lbw for 12 to put Pakistan into further trouble. The next two wickets of Huzaifa Ahsan and Hamza Zahoor also came in quick time, which derailed Pakistan’s chase.

The Green Shirts were reduced to 85-6 in 25.4 overs with captain Yousaf at the fore. The skipper tried to arrest the slide with a 48-run partnership with Abdul Subhan to steady the innings.

The pair somehow provided their side respite as the scorecard read 133 in 37.2 overs, and with less than 100 runs required to win.

But Ralphie Albert provied England the much-needed breakthrough in the form of Subhan’s wicket, who scored 14.

Despite the wickets tumbling around him, Farhan Yousaf kept his team in the hunt and scored a half-century. However, his wicket in the 40th over dashed Pakistan’s hope for a victory.

The right-hander was caught after scoring 65 from 86 balls with the aid of four sixes and three fours.

Eventually, Pakistan fell 37 runs short of the total with the last wicket of Ali Raza, who was run out.

For England, Alex Green, James Mint,o and Ralphie Albert picked up two wickets each

Earlier, put into bat first, England were bowled out for 210 in 46.5 overs, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance from Pakistan.

Openers Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores provided a solid start, adding 33 in the first seven overs.

Moores made six before getting caught off Ali Raza’s who provided Pakistan the first breakthrough of the innings.

The second wicket fell in the 11th over when set batter Ben Dawkins was caught behind for 33. He hit four boundaries and a six in his knock.

The Green Shirts continued to mount pressure with clinical bowling and wickets at regular intervals as Ben Mayes was the third one to go, caught at thirdman after scoring 14.

England were 67-3 in 15.1 overs at this stage of the innings with skipper Thomas Rew at the helm alongside Caleb Falconer.

The pair tried to steady the innings with a brief 23-run stand, but the Three Lions were dealt a major blow when their skipper Thomas Rew was caught at point, courtesy of a wonderful catch from Ahmed Hussain. Rew made 14 from 21 balls.

With England in a bit of bother, Caleb Falconer and Ralphie Albert stitched a crucial partnership of 80 runs that took their side out of trouble.

The pair brought the score to 170 from 90 in 33.2 overs with Falconer scoring an impressive half-century.

However, Pakistan bowlers quickly shifted the momentum in their favor with quick strikes.

Spinner Ahmed Hussain was behind England’s lower-order collapse as he removed Albert (25 from 37 balls) to give Pakistan a vital breakthrough.

Soon after, Caleb Falconer followed him after top-scoring with 66 off 73, hitting two sixes and three fours.

England’s slide continued as they slumped to 170-5 to 210 all out in 46.5 overs

For Pakistan, Ahmed Hussain starred with the ball, picking up three wickets in his quota of 10 overs. Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, and Momin Qamar were equally good as they shared six wickets between them.