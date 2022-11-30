England team face indigestion problems despite hiring personal chef

RAWALPINDI: Players of the England cricket team are facing indigestion problems despite hiring their personal chef during their stay in Pakistan for three test-match series against Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, due to upset stomachs, only five players of the England team did practice today for the first test match, starting tomorrow in Rawalpindi.

Captain of England team Ben Stokes skipped the unveiling ceremony of the series trophy and press conference and Joe Root was sent in on his behalf.

It may be noted that the England team, led by Ben Stokes, landed in Pakistan with its team chef amid food concerns in Pakistan.

The appointment comes following a debrief of the limited-overs side’s experiences in the country during their seven-match T20I series.

The feedback from players and support staff was that the food on offer, particularly at match venues, was not quite up to scratch, with a handful suffering from upset stomachs at certain parts of the tour.

