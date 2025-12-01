England urged to 'use their brains' ahead of day-night Ashes Test

Legendary cricketer Geoffrey Boycott has called on England players to ‘use their brains’ as Ben Stokes’ side aims for a win in the second pink-ball Ashes Test.

Former opener Boycott spoke about England’s attacking ‘go big or go home’ approach, noting that while it has often paid off, it has also led to failures.

“But it doesn’t help our chances of success if Ben Stokes keeps encouraging our batsmen to attack, attack with one finger hovering over the self-destruct button,” Boycott wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

He emphasized that the players should take more responsibility, noting that they should play positively but according to the situation.

“Nobody is asking the players to stop being positive because they have given us some marvellous, thrilling, and entertaining cricket. All we ask is for them to use their brains and realise there are times when they should throttle back and be aware of situations and bat accordingly,” he said.

Geoffrey Boycott also addressed the England captain’s remarks regarding past players.

The remarks from the former opener came after Stokes called the retired players ‘has-beens’ for criticising his side’s approach.

“To call past players ‘has-beens’ was disrespectful, especially as some of those ‘has-beens’ played in teams that won the Ashes in England and Australia,” said Boycott.

“I am glad Ben has half apologised, saying it was a slip of the tongue, because none of this team have won the Ashes in Australia. Get the job done, because then you don’t need to say anything and you can bask in all the glory coming your way,” the 85-year-old concluded.

The second day-night Ashes Test will commence on Thursday, with England eyeing their first victory against Australia down under since 2010.

The three-lions are 1-0 down in the five-match series after a thumping eight-wicket loss to Australia inside two days in Perth.