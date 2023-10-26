Sri Lanka beat defending champions England by 8 wickets

BENGALURU: Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets after restricting them to only 156 in a must-win match for both teams in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

England had won the toss and had chosen to bat first.

ENGLAND VS SRI LANKA

156 160/2

33.2/50 overs 25.4/50 over

None of England’s batters could perform other than Stokes who made 43 off 73 balls and Bairstow who scored 30 off 31 balls and the Sri Lanka bowlers managed to wrap up the England innings for just 156.

ENGLAND BATTING

FALL OF WICKETS 1-45 (DJ Malan, 6.3 ov), 2-57 (JE Root, 9.4 ov), 3-68 (JM Bairstow, 13.2 ov), 4-77 (JC Buttler, 14.5 ov), 5-85 (LS Livingstone, 16.6 ov), 6-122 (MM Ali, 24.4 ov), 7-123 (CR Woakes, 25.5 ov), 8-137 (BA Stokes, 30.1 ov), 9-147 (AU Rashid, 31.6 ov), 10-156 (MA Wood, 33.2 ov)

SRI LANKA BOWLING

Bowlers O M R W Econ Dots Dilshan Madushanka 5 0 37 0 7.40 18 Kasun Rajitha 7 0 36 2 5.14 25 Maheesh Theekshana 8.2 1 21 1 2.52 36 Angelo Mathews 5 1 14 2 2.80 17 Lahiru Kumara 7 0 35 3 5.00 25 Dhananjaya de Silva 1 0 10 0 10.00 2

SRI LANKA BATTING

FALL OF WICKETS 1-9 (MDKJ Perera, 1.5 ov), 2-23 (Kusal Mendis, 5.2 ov)

ENGLAND BOWLING

Bowlers O M R W Econ Dots Chris Woakes 6 0 30 0 5.00 21 David Willey 5 0 30 2 6.00 18 Adil Rashid 4.4 0 39 0 8.35 9 Mark Wood 4 0 23 0 5.75 12 Liam Livingstone 3 0 17 0 5.66 8 Moeen Ali 3 0 21 0 7.00 5

It was a second win in five games for 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

However, England now have four defeats and just one victory and need to win their remaining four matches to maintain their slender hope of sneaking into the semi-finals.

Chasing just 157 to win, Sri Lanka reached 160-2 with 146 balls to spare thanks to in-form Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Nissanka hit an undefeated 77, his fourth successive fifty at the tournament, off 83 balls with seven fours and two sixes, the second of which ended the contest when he launched Adil Rashid over long-on.

Samarawickrama was 65 not out from 54 balls with seven fours and a six to follow the 108 he made against Pakistan and 91 in the win over the Netherlands.

“It’s incredibly tough, an incredibly disappointing tournament. As captain, you feel that a lot,” said England skipper Jos Buttler.

“We’ve been short of our best by a very long way. I’m disappointed for myself and the boys that we’ve not given a good account of ourselves.”

He added: “There’s no clear answer. If there was one golden nugget that we’re not doing then we’d pick that up.”

Earlier Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 43 but even he was unable to perform one of his trademark rescue missions as Sri Lanka ripped through their rivals in just 33.2 overs.

England, who won the toss and chose to bat, started briskly, reaching 45-0 by the seventh over before veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews struck.

Former skipper Mathews, who was called up to replace the injured Matheesha Pathirana after initially being left out of the 15-man squad, is appearing in his fourth World Cup.

The 36-year-old, bowling in an ODI for the first time since March 2020, had Dawid Malan caught behind after the opener had made 28.