England's Banton at home in first World Cup after stop-start career

Tom Banton, who carried England to victory in the T20 World Cup against Scotland on Saturday in Kolkata, finally came of age as an international batsman after a stop-start career.

His place had been under threat from Ben Duckett after he scored only two against both Nepal and the West Indies in his first World Cup.

But coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum and captain Harry Brook stuck with Banton, usually an opener, after encouraging him to become an innings “finisher” by dropping down two places.

They were rewarded in a tense clash with his match-winning 63 not out at Eden Gardens, Banton’s most accomplished knock in an England shirt.

Banton strode to the middle in the must-win clash with England wobbling at 13-2, chasing 153, and was still there at the end.

“I think coming off the back of two low scores, I just wanted to put my hand up and try and get the boys over the line,” Banton told reporters.

Banton admitted he had nerves at the start of his innings after his previous low scores.

“This is my first World Cup and the pressure is definitely different. I’ll be the first one to admit that,” he said.

“I think as any human would do, there’s obviously those doubts. But I think Baz and Brookie, the coaches and everyone in the team backs everyone.

“It’s T20 cricket. People are going to go up and down. That’s just how cricket is sometimes.

“And you’ve just got to keep back yourself, keep training hard, keep working hard on your game.”

‘Best feeling on the planet’

Banton made his T20 international debut in 2019 as an explosive 21-year-old opener, with a reputation as a reverse sweeper and comparisons being made to Kevin Pieterse.

But he was soon worked out by top-class bowlers and the runs dried up.

He was dropped in 2022 and was, by his own admission, “hating cricket” as he returned to his county Somerset.

He got his head down, worked hard at his game and by 2023 was starring in a winning domestic T20 Blast campaign.

Last year he earned an England recall after three years out.

And on Saturday, he was a completely different player to his gung-ho younger self.

He posted composed stands of 66 with Jacob Bethell and 46 alongside Sam Curran to see England home with 10 balls to spare.

The innings showed a mature Banton in a new light.

The reckless reverse sweeps, scoops and flicks were cast aside, instead he was measured and more orthodox, on a pitch and against an attack that deserved repect.

When the time came to accelerate Banton seized the moment.

Three massive sixes in one over from Mark Watt that leaked 22 runs took the game away from Scotland.

“It was awesome. I’m good mates with Bants, so it was good to see him have success on the field,” said England captain Brook.

“He said to me he didn’t want to give them a sniff.

“He’s obviously matured as a player, the way that he chased that total down almost single-handedly, he played it beautifully.”

England still need to beat Italy at Eden Garden on Monday to guarantee their place in the Super Eights.

Italy are the lowest ranked team in the tournament, but Banton said that counts for nothing.

“You can’t take anyone for granted. It quickly bites you in the arse if you think like that,” he said, clearly happy and enjoying his cricket again.

“Growing up, playing for England is the goal and a dream, and to be at a World Cup with a lot of good friends, I can’t complain,” said Banton.

“It’s literally the best feeling on the planet.”