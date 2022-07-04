England’s Joe Root gets dismissed by Paul Collingwood’s daughter

The video of England batter Joe Root getting bowled by former cricketer Paul Collingwood’s daughter Keira is going viral.

The viral video, which got millions of views, shows the former skipper playing a forward defensive shot in a training session. The ball goes through his bat and pad before hitting the top of the leg stump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Collingwood (@paulcollingwood5)

Netizens heaped praise on the girl’s ability to swing the ball.

“Well left 😂”

“Played it late, bowled through the gate 👏”

“Absolute seed! 🙌🔥🙌”

“Beautiful 🙂 As a dad of a daughter who plays cricket, this is a moment worth cherishing for dad and daughter in there. And kudos to Root!”.

“Indeed JR has inspired her to bowl for a few years but cannot take away the inswing🔥”

The former all-rounder shared another clip where his other youngest daughter Hannah got cleaned up by the batter with a trick ball. The video got millions of likes and thousands of likes as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Collingwood (@paulcollingwood5)

Netizens praised the England player for taking his time out and making their day special.

“Sir a fabulous video and best wishes to all..and really Joe Root is a good person.”

“That’s fantastic. What amazing memories they’ll have.”

“This is adorable. Joe Root is such a gent – such a great role model for the sport ❤️”

“Amazing memories for sure…Cheers.”

Related – Joe Root steps down as England captain

Paul Collingwood is one of the most prolific cricketers. He led England to its maiden ICC T20 Cricket World Cup win back in 2010.

The all-rounder represented the current world champions in 101 international games across three formats.

He has 9,934 international runs to his name with 49 half-centuries and 15 tons. As far as his bowling is concerned, he bagged 144 wickets.

Comments