English Language as a Separate Subject

Being a lingua franca and one of the most spoken languages in the world, English possesses the potential so as to make the learners make the world their oyster; however, its very lack of inclusion in the curricula as a separate branch of knowledge, apart from the compulsory English, which has poesy, prose, and dramas has severely paralysed the capacity of the tutees to excel at spoken and written linguistic prowess of it.

The end result of it is the aspect of cramming the language in the examinations for the mere purpose of passing them, as opposed to apprehending the application and crux of a vehicle of expression. The pupils must fathom the fact that not having a commanding grasp over English can significantly dim their chances of attaining the finer things in life: be those professional or personal.

It has been going sideways for those who have not made an industrious effort in their augmentation of English, and not having a forte in it leads to the retardation of progress, no matter how much flair an individual has at his disposition in the first place.

Our educative system has perpetually been dotted with the slipshod policies of smug policymakers, whose primary concern is that of having their own photographs uploaded on the social media so as to portray themselves to be sedulous without contributing anything of substance towards the societal betterment.

The state must play its decisive role of expressly mandating schools and colleges of the public and private domains so as to have an English language course introduced to be instructed during the course of each academic year with the intent to amplify the comprehension of spoken and written language.

The pressing need of the time is that of the appointment of English language teachers on a contractual (temporary) basis, whose renewal of the contract of instruction must be contingent upon the instructional performance of theirs and the academic progression of their language learners; the very termination of the instructional contract shall keep them on their toes.

Resultantly, the language educators shall strive for manifesting satisfactory progress so as to remain in service. This shall be quite fruitful in goading them into the incorporation of effectual pedagogical methods so as to make their learners communicate in English with polished ease.

