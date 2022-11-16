‘English Medium’: Harbhjan Singh’s hilarious video goes viral

A video of former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lip-synching a dialogue is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The former spinner lip-synched the line “Pehle main bilkul theek tha phir main ne English seekh li. Now I’m fine“ in the Instagram video. The clip got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

“English Medium,” the caption read.

The 42-year-old has represented India in 367 international matches across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He has 711 wickets to his name.

He is the first Indian spinner to take a Test hat-trick.

Harbhajan Singh has scored 3,569 international runs with two centuries and nine half-centuries to his name.

Harbhajan Singh was part of the Indian team that won the ICC World T20 in 2007 in South Africa and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 in India.

