English textbook uses image of ‘angry Pakistani fan’ to explain word

The ‘angry Pakistani fan’ has once again made headlines and for the right reason after an English textbook featured him in order to explain a word through his expression.

The ‘angry’ Pakistani fan went viral way back in 2019 and his meme continues to make an appearance on the internet every now and then. Moving beyond the virtual world, his meme has now been featured in a textbook that attempts to explain a word through his famous photograph.

Yes, Sarim Akhtar, who went viral during the last cricket world cup, for his epic reaction on the stands, that caught the attention of even ICC, now has become a part of an English book. With his image used as a “graphical explanation”, the publishers decided to explain the verb: glared.

Along with the word, the text in the book read: “to stare angrily” or “reflect uncomfortably”, summing up Akhtar’s expression perfectly. Amused by the occurrence, the man himself took to Twitter to share the bizarre moment.

Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book 😆 pic.twitter.com/ihkcMGosC2 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) August 17, 2021

Sarim Akhtar later found out that it was an actual book and the publisher has used his image without permission.