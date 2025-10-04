English town ejects black swan that tried to drown local birds

A black swan that took up residence in a British town is being relocated after attempting to drown some of the native mute swans.

Cyril Bennis, volunteer swan warden for the town of Stratford-upon-Avon, famous as the birthplace of William Shakespeare, said locals were initially excited by the presence of the Australia-native black swan in the town.

Bennis said the swan got along with the native mute swans at first, and locals dubbed him Reggie.

“Everyone was coming to Stratford to see the black swan. On the one hand, it was great. On the other hand, it caused a bit of nervousness in a sense, because we didn’t want it to settle in and we didn’t want it to get too familiar with our mute swans,” he told The Independent.

The swan warden renamed the visitor Mr. Terminator after he started showing another side.

“In the evening time, it had a different side to it,” Bennis told CBC News. “Listen, it was a nightmare. An absolute ruddy nightmare.”

He said the swan would attack the native male swans and try to mate with the females.

“Violence, yes. Trying to drown them,” Bennis said. “Quite horrendous, really. And it’s natural, you know. These animals are wild animals and they’re not ornaments.”

Town officials secured a new home for the swan at the Dawlish Waterfowl Center in Devon, England, where he will be among other black swans.

Bennis said Mr. Terminator did not give up without a fight.

“This particular fellow was not impressed,” Bennis said. “I managed to get it out of the water, and it fought like tooth and nail.”

He said the decision to relocate the swan has not gone over well with Reggie’s fans.

“The question is, ‘Why? Why? Why, sir? Why are you doing this?'” he said. “I’ll be well-known [as] the man that took away the black swan.”

Bennis said he has learned a difficult lesson from the experience.

“Listen, I’ve learned my lesson with black swans,” he said. “I’ve learned my lesson with the fact that once they come, they’re going.”