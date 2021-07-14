ENOC Link to roll out world’s first mobile fuel stations across UAE

ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, today announced its plans to roll out its new and world-first eLink Station across the UAE.

The eLink Station is a mobile fuelling format that will enable motorists and customers easy access and convenient fuelling services.

It is designed to significantly enhance the fuel station network coverage for customers by reducing the time needed to deploy (12-18 months to build) as well as the reduced space requirements (~30,000sqm vs >50,000sqm for a traditional fuel station). It is therefore ideally suited to permanently serve communities and business areas.

The station equipped with a 30,000 litres tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting down on waiting time. The mobile station uses formula 1 carbon fibre to design the “wings”, which are lightweight and will give customers shade while fuelling.

The mobile station will offer consumers a reliable supply of Special 95, Super 98, diesel and Biodiesel.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “As a national oil company, we are dedicated to fulfilling the fuelling needs of UAE residents. We are aware of the changing dynamics in fuel retail; customers are on the lookout for easy and accessible services and as we gear up for Expo 2020 Dubai, we will continue to feed the country with different innovative fuelling offerings.

The new service does not require assembly and can easily relocate to a different location on the spot based on the needs of the UAE’s residents, depending on shifts in demand for fuel without any downtime.

It is fully sustainable and includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks, it is powered by biodiesel, features LED digital screens and lighting, and is equipped with a smart meter, an IoT gateway, cloud connection, GPS tracking, and RFID technology.

ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL.