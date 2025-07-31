Enola Holmes 3: Netflix release, cast, and new story details revealed

Millie Bobby Brown is officially back as the sharp-minded teen detective in Enola Holmes 3, and excitement is building as new details emerge about the Netflix sequel.

The third film in the popular mystery series will once again see Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role, continuing Enola’s journey with a more mature and high-stakes storyline.

Enola Holmes 3, based on Nancy Springer’s beloved book series, is set to release on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Production on the film began in April 2025 and wrapped in June 2025, and the movie is now in post-production.

Given Netflix’s typical timeline for major titles and the release pattern of the previous two films, fans can expect Enola Holmes 3 to arrive between the second and third quarter of 2026.

The film is directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, who both bring a fresh but faithful approach to the franchise.

Enola Holmes 3 will see the young sleuth take on her latest case in Malta, with much of the film shot in Valletta and Mdina, along with key scenes at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

This entry is expected to be darker in tone, featuring more emotionally complex storytelling and stronger connections to the wider Holmes universe.

Netflix officially confirmed Enola Holmes 3 in late 2024, with Millie Bobby Brown returning not only as the star but also as a producer.

This continued involvement signals her deep creative connection to the character and the series. In total, Millie Bobby Brown has now led all three films, further cementing her role as the face of the franchise.

The confirmed cast brings back several key names, including Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury.

Joining the cast this time are Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who plays the cunning Moriarty.

Enola Holmes 3 promises to raise the stakes, both personally and politically, as Millie Bobby Brown navigates a dangerous new mystery in a foreign land.