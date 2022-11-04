‘Enola Holmes’ star Millie Bobby Brown reveals her ‘adult relationship’ with co-star Henry Cavill

Young starlet Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her ‘adult relationship’ with ‘Enola Holmes’ castmate Henry Cavill.

Ahead of the anticipated release of the ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel on Friday, Millie Bobby Brown who plays the titular character in the fiction franchise, was seated with a foreign tabloid to speak about her film.

During the same outing, Brown also mentioned the special bond she shares with ‘The Witcher’ star and how is it different from her teen co-stars of the popular series ‘Stranger Things’.

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions,” said Brown.

She added, “I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like ‘Understood’.”

She mentioned that it’s ‘different’ from her familial relationship with ‘Stranger Things‘ kids. “There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate,” Brown reiterated.

About the flick, the mystery fiction film franchise follows the story of a teenage sister Enola [Millie Bobby Brown] of the already-famous detective Sherlock Holmes [Henry Cavill], who ‘travels to London to find her missing mother but ends up on a thrilling adventure’.

The sequel to the 2020 title is slated to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on November 4.

