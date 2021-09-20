Enraged BAP, opposition MPAs eyeing funds: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani took to Twitter on Monday to take a swipe at the opposition and angry MPAs of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

“2 MPAs of opposition along with few exasperated in BAP are eyeing development funds and have plans for its extortion and plunder,” the chief minister Jam Kamal wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He vowed not to let them succeed in their designs, adding after hard work, funds have been made possible in the provincial as well as federal budget for people’s welfare.

Sources told ARY News the other day that a reconciliation committee has talked the estranged MPAs from the treasury and opposition benches out of a no-confidence move against CM Jam Kamal.

It was agreed that a committee comprising of senators, and National Assembly members from Balochistan as well as disgruntled MPAs and provincial ministers, would be formed to address the reservations of the latter two.

“The chief minister will address their reservations within 15 days,” they said.